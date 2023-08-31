Huntsville Resident and UAH Graduate stars in upcoming film

A new movie starring a UAH graduate and Huntsville resident hits theaters this week.
The new film ‘Never Give Up’ is based on a true story about Brad Minns and his journey in the 1985 world games for the deaf.
28 year old Harrison Stone plays Brad Minns in the upcoming film.
Stone says that tennis was in his life far before acting which made this role very personal to him.
Stone began playing tennis around the age of 10 when he moved to Huntsville from Daingerfield, Texas.
“My grandmother suggested I start tennis to meet people, and kind of get used to living here,” said Stone.
Harrison then went on to play tennis at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and continued his career as a coach at Athletic Club Alabama in Huntsville.
But Stone didn’t start acting until the age of 17. He says he had been introverted for most of his life, but acting helped him get out of his comfort zone.
As a retired tennis player and coach himself, Stone hopes that this film will help teach the youth about the ups and downs of competitive sports.
“This film really shows you, you just have to keep pushing," Stone continued, “Some days are going to be good, some days are going to be bad, but you just have to keep working hard and keep pushing forward.”
Stone says there aren’t many films surrounding tennis out there, so he's excited for the sport to get more recognition.
He says ‘Never Give Up’ is an uplifting, family friendly sports film that will appeal to a wide audience of people.
‘Never Give Up’ will be in select theaters September 1st. Click here to find a theater near you.