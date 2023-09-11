Huntsville remembers 9/11 with Patriot Day

In memory of the events of Sept. 11, the Huntsville Fire & Rescue Department, Huntsville Police Department and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services hosted an event all across the city Monday.
The ceremony is called Patriot Day and all Huntsville city fire stations took part in honor of the events on this date 22 years ago.
Patriot Day ceremonies began at 7 a.m. with the raising of flags at all Huntsville fire stations.
About 7:40 a.m., manned Huntsville Fire Trucks pulled out onto the ramps of their stations to sound their sirens and activate their vehicle lights for 30 seconds.
Remaining staff assembled in full gear at their respective flagpoles to pay their respects to those who lost their lives on Sept. 11.
The public was invited to take part in the Patriot Day ceremonies at any Huntsville fire station.