Huntsville recycling program all caught up

Huntsville's recycling program is all caught up after getting some help from the city and county.
All together, they collected 253.1 tons of recycling materials.
Routes for the curbside recycling program, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), are now running like normal.
Executive Director of the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the City of Huntsville (SWDA)
John “Doc” Holladay says there could still be some delays until they get fully staffed and get their equipment up to standard.
If you did not get your recycling picked up this weekend, there are two ways you can report it. You can either email support@recycling-alliance.com or call 256-801-CART (2278).