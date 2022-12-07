Huntsville recycling program all caught up after weekend of help from city, county

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:00 AM CST Wednesday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

RANA

RANA recycling bins

Huntsville's recycling program is all caught up after getting some help from the city and county.

All together, they collected 253.1 tons of recycling materials.

Routes for the curbside recycling program, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), are now running like normal.

John "Doc Holladay, executive director of the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the city of Huntsville, said there could still be some delays until they get fully staffed and get their equipment up to standard.

If you did not get your recycling picked up this weekend, there are two ways to report it. You can either email support@recycling-alliance.com or call 256-801-CART (2278).

