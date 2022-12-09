Huntsville recycling company updates efforts to get back on schedule after major November delays

Delayed recycling collections left many residents in the Rocket City wondering what’s going on with the curbside collection recently.
The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama says thanks to sanitation crews with the city of Huntsville and Madison County, they are caught back up — for now.
The laundry list of problems responsible for those annoying delays in collecting recyclables includes staffing issues and mechanical issues on the trucks used for collection.
The contractor, Platform Waste Solutions, called in reinforcements to help collect this past week. Officials said they were able to pick up the materials but admitted they accidentally missed several neighborhoods along County Line Road and are sending additional crews to collect those bins.
November was an especially painful month for delays, with WAAY 31 viewers reporting their recycling carts were left on the curb for several days before they were collected.
RANA reported all the material collected as part of this recovery effort will be sent to a recycling materials recovery processor in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and SWDA is going to reimburse both the county and the city for their costs for assistance.
It’s possible these delays could drag on into the new year, but RANA asks customers to contact them directly so they can get the recycling picked up if they missed your bin. You can reach them by email at support@recycling-alliance.com or by phone at 256-801-2278.
