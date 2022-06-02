Huntsville rape, kidnapping suspect found working security at Von Braun Center

Administration at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville were unaware a contracted employee accused of posing as a ride-share driver to lure women into his car, kidnapping them and raping them was working crowd control at their facility until WAAY 31 started asking questions.
Justin Norfleet worked in a security-type role assigned to crowd control for at least one large event at the VBC last month, WAAY 31 confirmed Thursday.
WAAY 31's I-Team alerted VBC staff after an anonymous person posted on a Reddit feed that they had spotted Norfleet working at an event. The VBC confirmed Norfleet worked at least one event but possibly more before he was barred from the facility following the WAAY 31 investigation.
Huntsville police arrested the 25-year-old after two separate incidents in which females reported he posed as a rideshare driver to lure them into his car, then kidnapped and raped them.
Norfleet is facing four felony charges, including kidnapping and rape, but was released from jail after posting an $85,000 bond. Norfleet's cases have not gone to a grand jury yet, and he waived a preliminary hearing, according to court documents.
VBC staff confirmed Norfleet was employed to work through a Huntsville temp agency called Randstad. The company refused to comment Thursday.
Norfleet reportedly passed the original background check, but only last week did the 2021 felony accusations come to light, after the rest of the background check came back, according to reports. The company would not confirm Norfleet's current employment status.
Meanwhile, the Huntsville Police Department said it believes there could be more victims, and investigators are asking for possible victims share their stories with the department's Special Victims Unit.
WAAY 31 reviewed bail instructions signed by the judge in this case, and there was no mention of any restrictions placed on Norfleet while he waits for his cases to move through the justice system.