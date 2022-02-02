Huntsville Public Works, Madison County Commission to help curbside recycling program catch up

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning to a crest of 18.5 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 05/08/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.0 feet Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.9 feet on 01/03/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding and areal flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Area
creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Huntsville Public Works, Madison County Commission to help curbside recycling program catch up

  • 0
Recycling bin

Recycling bin

 news edit notebook3

After a series of setbacks, including staffing issues and mechanical issues with trucks, Huntsville’s curbside recycling program has turned to the city’s Public Works department and Madison County Commission’s Waste Control department for help catching up.

City and county employees and trucks will temporarily assist the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the City of Huntsville and its curbside recycling program, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama, to overcome delays caused by a variety of factors. According to a release from the SWDA, employee health issues in January alone pushed delays “to an unrecoverable point.”

“We realize the impact the extensive delays have had on our customers, and we do sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” said John “Doc” Holladay, SWDA executive director. “Our staff has been working tirelessly to formulate a plan that will get everyone’s recycling back on schedule.”

That plan now includes asking residents who have experienced delays to leave their RANA cart on the curb so that a City of Huntsville, Madison County or RANA contractor truck can collect their recycling. They expect all collections to be caught up by this weekend.

“The Madison County Commission knows that recycling is important to our citizens,” said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong. “Madison County stands willing to temporarily assist the Solid Waste Disposal Authority and its recycling contractor during this challenging time to ensure that Madison County citizens have their materials collected.”

“These are difficult times and the impact from Covid-19 is affecting recycling services in our area,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “I, as well as other city leaders, understand the positive attributes that recycling has on the environment, and we are willing to assist RANA so that our citizens are not further impacted by continuing delays.”

To learn more about the RANA curbside recycling program, click here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

