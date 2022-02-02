Huntsville Public Works, Madison County Commission to help curbside recycling program catch up

After a series of setbacks, including staffing issues and mechanical issues with trucks, Huntsville’s curbside recycling program has turned to the city’s Public Works department and Madison County Commission’s Waste Control department for help catching up.
City and county employees and trucks will temporarily assist the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the City of Huntsville and its curbside recycling program, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama, to overcome delays caused by a variety of factors. According to a release from the SWDA, employee health issues in January alone pushed delays “to an unrecoverable point.”
“We realize the impact the extensive delays have had on our customers, and we do sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” said John “Doc” Holladay, SWDA executive director. “Our staff has been working tirelessly to formulate a plan that will get everyone’s recycling back on schedule.”
That plan now includes asking residents who have experienced delays to leave their RANA cart on the curb so that a City of Huntsville, Madison County or RANA contractor truck can collect their recycling. They expect all collections to be caught up by this weekend.
“The Madison County Commission knows that recycling is important to our citizens,” said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong. “Madison County stands willing to temporarily assist the Solid Waste Disposal Authority and its recycling contractor during this challenging time to ensure that Madison County citizens have their materials collected.”
“These are difficult times and the impact from Covid-19 is affecting recycling services in our area,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “I, as well as other city leaders, understand the positive attributes that recycling has on the environment, and we are willing to assist RANA so that our citizens are not further impacted by continuing delays.”
