Huntsville program helps reduce surrendered pets to local shelters

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society is looking for pet food donations for a program that helps animals right here in our community.
Kings Community Kitchen provides low income pet owners with food for their pets in times of need.
Families can apply for the program and receive free pet food up to nine times a year and can accept up to 30 pounds of food each time.
To qualify for the program, you must provide proof of need, have a household income below $35,000, and written proof of your animal’s spay/neuter.
GHHS is looking for donations for the hundreds of families they are able to help annually.
The shelter accepts donations Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for dog food, cat food, and treats. All brands and open bags are accepted.
Kings Community Kitchen is open for distribution the second Wednesday and the last Saturday of every month.
The CEO of the Greater Huntsville Humane Society, Spencer Batcheller, said families often surrender their household pets to the shelter because they no longer have the means to support them.
He says the shelter has seen firsthand that this program has actually reduced the amount of animals surrendered into his shelter.
“We understand that some people will not feed themselves, but they would feed their animals first,” Batcheller said. “We don’t want to put anyone in that predicament, so we offer this to our community and surrounding areas to help subsidize it and ensure that the family and the pet is taken care of.”
For more information about the Kings Community Kitchen program, or how you can donate to the Greater Huntsville Humane Society, click here.