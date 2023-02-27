Huntsville post office to host career fair for open USPS positions

The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers to fill open positions in Huntsville and the surrounding area.
To that end, members of the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters, managers and customer service employees will be gathering at the Haysland Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 10. They'll be available to meet with the public and answer any questions that applicants may have about working for USPS.
You can work part-time as an on-call rural carrier associate or as a city carrier assistant, delivering mail and packages on a varied schedule that may include weekends and holidays.
Each role's pay starts between $19.33 and $19.94 per hour, with some roles leading to career employment and employee benefits.
The Haysland Post Office is located at 8401 Whitesburg Drive SE in Huntsville. For those who cannot attend the job fair but wish to learn more or apply online, click here.