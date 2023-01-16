Huntsville post office to host career fair for open USPS positions in 14 Alabama cities

The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers to fill open positions in 14 Alabama cities.
To that end, members of the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters, managers and customer service employees will be gathering at the Wynn Drive Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. They'll be available to meet with the public and answer any questions that applicants may have about working for USPS.
Currently, there are available positions in Athens, Brownsboro, Decatur, Elkmont, Florence, Hartselle, Harvest, Hazel Green, Huntsville, Lacey Springs, Madison, Meridianville, Owens Crossroads and Toney.
You can work in the post office, serving customers at the retail counter and distributing mail or packages for delivery; part-time as a rural carrier associate; as needed as an assistant rural carrier on weekends and holidays; or as a city carrier assistant.
Each role's pay starts between $18.92 to $19.62 per hour, with some roles leading to career employment and employee benefits.
The Wynn Drive Post Office is located at 645 Wynn Drive in Huntsville. For those who cannot attend the job fair but wish to learn more or apply online, click here.