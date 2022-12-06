 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 16.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Huntsville Police: Woman bites officer during arrest

  • 0
Lauraine Simington

Lauraine Simington (Courtesy: Huntsville Police)

A Huntsville Police officer had to be treated for minor injuries after they were bit during an arrest.

Officers were called to the 4800 block of University Drive shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday for a fight call.

While officers were there, they say Lauraine Simington, 40, became combative.

Police say as she was being detained, she lunged at and bit an officer.

The officer was treated at the scene for their injuries and is expected to be OK.

Simington is charged with second-degree aggravated assault of a police officer.

