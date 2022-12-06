Huntsville Police: Woman bites officer during arrest

A Huntsville Police officer had to be treated for minor injuries after they were bit during an arrest.
Officers were called to the 4800 block of University Drive shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday for a fight call.
While officers were there, they say Lauraine Simington, 40, became combative.
Police say as she was being detained, she lunged at and bit an officer.
The officer was treated at the scene for their injuries and is expected to be OK.
Simington is charged with second-degree aggravated assault of a police officer.