Huntsville Police: Veterans Day parade to cause temporary road closures Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade route

The Huntsville Police Department reminds motorists to expect traffic delays in downtown Huntsville for Friday's Veterans Day parade.

Road closures will begin as early as 7 a.m. in the downtown area.

The parade will be held in downtown Huntsville and begins at Lot K on Clinton Ave. and ends at the Lumberyard on Meridian Street. All other impacted intersections and streets will be closed in phases beginning at 8 a.m.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and be aware of heavy pedestrian traffic.

All streets are expected to reopen by 3 p.m. Friday.

You can see the route in the image at the top of this story.

