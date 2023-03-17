Huntsville Police: Vehicle avoids traffic stop, crashes into house

A driver will be charged after Huntsville Police say a car drove into a house.
Police say an officer tried to stop a vehicle about 3 p.m. Friday in the 2,200 block of Sparkman Drive. A pursuit began but was abandoned.
Later, police said a call came in about a vehicle wrecking into a house in the 900 block of Maysville Road. Officers said it was the same vehicle from the earlier pursuit, and that the driver got out of the car and ran away before being captured and taken into custody.
No one at the home was injured.
Police have not yet released the identity of the person in custody.