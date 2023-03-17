 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 22 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Huntsville Police: Vehicle avoids traffic stop, crashes into house

  • Updated
  • 0
CRASH WEB IMAGE

A driver will be charged after Huntsville Police say a car drove into a house.

Police say an officer tried to stop a vehicle about 3 p.m. Friday in the 2,200 block of Sparkman Drive. A pursuit began but was abandoned.

Later, police said a call came in about a vehicle wrecking into a house in the 900 block of Maysville Road. Officers said it was the same vehicle from the earlier pursuit, and that the driver got out of the car and ran away before being captured and taken into custody.

No one at the home was injured.

Police have not yet released the identity of the person in custody.

