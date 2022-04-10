Huntsville Police: Two teens arrested, facing robbery and kidnapping charges

Around 10:30 Saturday night Huntsville Police say they were dispatched to a "caller in danger" near Old Monrovia Rd and Perimeter Pkwy.
Huntsville Police say the caller alleged people would not let her out of her vehicle.
Officers located the vehicle. Whoever was driving it wouldn't stop and a pursuit began.
It ended in Madison at Mahan Dr., according to Huntsville Police.
Officers say they arrested two teens and are searching for a third person of interest.
Police say they found the victim. She was not injured.
Investigators believe the victim knew the offenders, according to HPD.
18-year-old Jamarion Myrie was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping.
18-year-old Corey Gurley was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.