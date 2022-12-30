Huntsville Police to increase patrols on New Year's Eve

Huntsville Police is ramping up patrol for New Year's Eve.
Antonio Shorter, with Huntsville Police Department's DUI Task Force, said drunk driving crashes and deaths are preventable.
To ensure everyone has a safe holiday, Shorter encouraged anyone going out to celebrate the holiday to come up with a plan for getting home from the celebration.
Rideshare apps, taxis or designated drivers are some of the best ways to eliminate the chance of a drunk driving crash. As Shorter noted, drunk driving harms more than just the driver.
"Think of your families, think of your relationships and understand that drinking and driving can cause major damage," said Shorter. "I believe everyone has a choice, and everyone needs to understand that choices have consequences. Think of the people who you love the most and how your indiscretions could cause damage to people's families."
An arrest for driving under the influence will land a person in jail. Shorter said depending on the person's blood alcohol level, they'll spend a minimum of 12 hours there. If a person denies a breathalyzer, they could see higher penalties.
If you spot someone on the road you think is driving under the influence, call 911 and share the vehicle's license plate and location.
Huntsville Police also remind people that firing guns in a celebratory manner is illegal. It is also against the law to use fireworks within the city limits of Huntsville.