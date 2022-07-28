Huntsville Police to begin new school year monitoring for speeders, other dangers

The Huntsville Police Department is reminding drivers to follow the rules for school zones as the new academic year approaches.
School years begin throughout North Alabama throughout August. Huntsville City Schools re-open to students on Tuesday.
Police will have a zero-tolerance policy for speeding in school zones, according to a news release. Patrol units and the Traffic Services Unit will patrol school zones throughout the year to ensure drivers are obeying the posted speed limits.
In both directions of travel, motorists are required to stop for school buses when stop signs are extended. This law applies to public roadways, private streets, school campuses and parking lots. Penalties for violating the law can include a fine, suspension of a driver’s license and community service.
Drivers should also watch out for the more than 70 public safety aides who direct traffic within the school zones. Their goal is to help students make it to and from school safely each day.
Anyone with concerns about a driver’s behavior can contact Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100.
Be prepared to give a dispatcher information, including location, vehicle description and direction of travel.