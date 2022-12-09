Huntsville Police swears in 7 new police officers

Huntsville Police Department is growing.
Seven cadets completed the academy and now will take on field training.
With a rapidly growing city, there's a need for more police officers, but that comes with its share of challenges.
"There's no secret we've had trouble recruiting," said Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles.
In his first graduation ceremony as police chief, Giles said he's hoping the next graduation will have expanded to a much larger room.
"The reason I say that is because we have room for seven. I want room for 27 in here," said Giles.
Recruiting and retaining officers are two of Giles' goals as chief. He said the city's already making a massive step in the right direction by restructuring officers' pay. Cadets will start out making $55,000 and be pumped to $61,000 after field training.
Right now, officers will top out at about $75,000 dollars a year. That's an average of about $10,000 more per officer.
"We're starting to see an uptick in recruitment interest, both in people that want to become police officers or those who are and want to move here," said Giles.
For newly sworn-in officer Christopher Butts, Huntsville Police Department's pay was part of what drew him to the Rocket City.
"Coming in from out of state, they worked with me and came up with a schedule that worked, and with that, the pay is very competitive," said Butts.
Butts is coming from New York. Huntsville hopes their pay bump will attract more people like Butts to join the force from out of state.
"Huntsville is a good department at rewarding its officers and not letting their work go unnoticed," said Butts.
Nineteen weeks of blood, sweat and maybe even some tears is over, but the newly sworn-in police officers now tackle field training.
"This isn't over. We still have 14 weeks at a minimum of field training, and with that, I continue to use everything I've learned to motivate me and keep me pushing through that," said Butts.