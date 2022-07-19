Huntsville Police: Suspect charged with murder after fight about vehicle accident ends in gunfire

UPDATE: Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill has identified the victim of Tuesday morning's shooting at Larry Rice, 63, of Huntsville. He has ruled the death as a homicide.
Cameron Tyrese Doughty, 22, is in custody and will be charged with murder, according to Huntsville Police.
Investigators have determined the incident resulted from a minor vehicle accident that led to a verbal and physical fight, according to Sgt. Rosalind White, department spokesperson.
From earlier:
One man is dead after a Tuesday morning shooting in Huntsville.
The victim, a 63-year-old man, died from a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:26 a.m., said Dr. Tyler Berryhill, Madison County coroner.
The report of a shooting came in about 9:18 a.m., according to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White.
It took place at the corner of Omni Drive and 15th Avenue SW, off Westcorp Boulevard.
No one in custody, and a search for an offender is underway.
Police say they have a vehicle description but aren't yet releasing it.
Investigators are on scene talking with possible witnesses.
Huntsville City Schools was holding football practice at nearby Milton Frank Stadium. All students were removed from the area and none were impacted by the shooting, according to police. Counselor will be made available to them, White said.