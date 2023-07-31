Huntsville Police: Suspect charged with capital murder for Saturday's parking lot shooting

The Huntsville Police Department has charged Jamarious Beatty, 24, with capital murder for a shooting incident from Saturday.
Police say officers responded to the parking lot of 3750 Highway 53 shortly before 2:30 a.m. and located Isaac Augusta Young, 26, with a gunshot wound. Young was transported to the hospital where he died.
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation earlier in the evening, police say.
Beatty turned himself in at the Public Safety Complex at 9 a.m. Monday and was booked in the Madison County Jail for the capital murder charge.
Police say the case remains under investigation.
