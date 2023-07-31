 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huntsville Police: Suspect charged with capital murder for Saturday's parking lot shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Jamarious Beatty

Jamarious Beatty

The Huntsville Police Department has charged Jamarious Beatty, 24, with capital murder for a shooting incident from Saturday.

Police say officers responded to the parking lot of 3750 Highway 53 shortly before 2:30 a.m. and located Isaac Augusta Young, 26, with a gunshot wound. Young was transported to the hospital where he died.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation earlier in the evening, police say.

Beatty turned himself in at the Public Safety Complex at 9 a.m. Monday and was booked in the Madison County Jail for the capital murder charge.

Police say the case remains under investigation.

PREVIOUS: Huntsville Police: 1 person dies following overnight shooting

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you