Huntsville Police seek public's help locating man not seen in at least 2 weeks

Brian Lindsey

Brian Lindsey was reported missing from Huntsville. Anyone with information about his current whereabouts is asked to call 256-722-7100.

The Huntsville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 48-year-old Brian Lindsey.

Lindsey was possibly last seen Feb. 15, traveling westbound on University Drive from Henderson Road. He was in a 2011 Dodge Challenger that had Louisiana tag VPB282, according to the department.

2011 Dodge Challenger

Investigators believe 48-year-old Brian Lindsey was last seen Feb. 15, traveling westbound on University Drive in a 2011 Dodge Challenger that had a Louisiana license plate.

However, family members told police they haven't seen Lindsey since Feb. 5. It's possible Lindsey is need of medical attention due to a health condition, police said.

Anyone with information about his current whereabouts is asked to call Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.

