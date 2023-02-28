Huntsville Police seek public's help locating man not seen in at least 2 weeks

The Huntsville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 48-year-old Brian Lindsey.
Lindsey was possibly last seen Feb. 15, traveling westbound on University Drive from Henderson Road. He was in a 2011 Dodge Challenger that had Louisiana tag VPB282, according to the department.
However, family members told police they haven't seen Lindsey since Feb. 5. It's possible Lindsey is need of medical attention due to a health condition, police said.
Anyone with information about his current whereabouts is asked to call Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.