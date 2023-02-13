 Skip to main content
Huntsville Police seek person possibly linked to 2 Sunday robberies

The Huntsville Police Department seeks information on this person's connection to two Sunday robberies.

The Huntsville Police Department are looking for a person who it says is linked to two Sunday robberies.

Police said officers responded to a robbery call at a business in the 2,400 block of Jordan Lane about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

About 30 minutes later, another robbery call came in from the Subway restaurant at 414 Jordan Lane. Police said a caller told them someone pulled out a gun and took money from the register. The suspect then left on foot.

Anyone with information about either case or who recognizes the individual is asked to call police at 256-722-7100.

