Huntsville Police seek help locating double murder suspect

The search is on for a man the Huntsville Police Department says is responsible for a double murder.
The department has two capital murder warrants for Tye’ Deshun Stevens, 23, of Huntsville, for the Aug. 29 deadly shooting in the 4,400 block of Bonnell Drive.
D’Asia Monique Morris, 24, and Sequoiya Mone’e Lamar, 20, were killed in that shooting.
Major Crimes Unit Investigators believe Stevens may be in the Anniston, Alabama, or Columbia, S.C., areas.
Stevens could be driving a silver vehicle with an unknown tag. At this time, no further vehicle information is available.
Anyone who sees Stevens should not attempt to make contact. Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact HPD Major Crimes Unit Investigator Julian Johnson at 256-924-1778.