Huntsville Police searching for suspects in two drive-by shootings possibly related

Huntsville Police are searching for up to four people responsible in two drive-by shootings in North Huntsville this week.
Police say on Wednesday at 11:45 p.m., one person was shot on Griffith Drive near Rumson Road. The male victim was shot in the leg and brought to Huntsville Hospital.
Earlier this week on Tuesday at approximately 12:30 a.m., Sgt. Richards with Huntsville Police says a woman was shot in the arm in the same neighborhood. She was taken to the hospital and expected to be OK.
Police believe the two incidents may be related.
Sgt. Richards said police are working to find out any relationship between the victims and suspects, who have not been identified.
If you have any information about either of the shootings, call Huntsville Police.