Huntsville Police searching for murder suspect; 2 others also charged

The Huntsville Police Department is asking the public's help in locating 22-year-old Dominick "Big Man" LaShawn McIver.
McIver is wanted for the shooting death of 25-yeaer-old Keydrick Davies Evans, police said. Evans' body was found in a shallow grave on Blue Spring Road on Friday after police received a tip about a body in an abandoned home near the gravesite.
Daniel Joe Smallwood, 34, and Samantha Bittlow Icy Parker, 28, also have been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the case.
Investigators believe the incident is drug-related, according to Huntsville Police, which thanked the Madison County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit for assistance with the case.
Anyone with information about Evans' murder or McIver's whereabouts is urged to call investigators at 256-722-7100.