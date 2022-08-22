Huntsville Police search for gunman after 4 injured in apartment shooting

Four people were injured in an early morning shooting at a Huntsville apartment complex.
It happened at around 3 a.m. at Garden Gate Apartments off Judith Lane. That's near the Huntsville Botanical Garden.
Huntsville Police say three people are in critical condition. Another person was shot in the shoulder and expected to okay, according to police.
Investigators say one of the victims walked to the Texaco gas station down the street to get help.
Police say two victims were taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle and the other 2 were taken by ambulance. All victims are now at Huntsville Hospital.
At this time, there is no suspect. Police are trying to piece together what happened to figure out who they're looking for.
If you have any information on what might have happened, call police.