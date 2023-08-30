Huntsville police release description of stolen vehicle connected to a murder on Quality Circle

Major Crimes Unit Investigators are seeking information on a 2017 silver Nissan Altima with Alabama Tag 8784BD2.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, the vehicle is missing the passenger side mirror and front passenger hubcap.
Police say it was stolen during the murder of Devin Tyler McDonald, 23, on Quality Circle Tuesday.
Anyone who sees the vehicle should not approach it but contact 256-722-7100. When you call, please provide the location and the vehicle’s direction of travel.
Members of the public with any additional information about the case should contact Major Crimes Unit Investigators at 256-746-4133.