'Huntsville Police Recruitment Meet & Greet' scheduled as department looks to hire additional officers

Are you interested in becoming a police officer?
If so, the Huntsville Police Department is hiring and the deadline to apply is approaching!
Currently, there are about 430 sworn officers on the Huntsville Police Department.
"We just got slotted from the city council for another 50," HPD Recruiting Officer Paul Nordan said. "So, we're trying to get up around the 500 mark."
If you've ever thought about a career in law enforcement now is your chance to take that next step.
The ideal candidate Officer Nordan says is "one that's just got a heart for service, that's dedicated to this line of work and serving the great citizens of Huntsville."
If you'd like to meet with an officer before applying, a meet and greet is scheduled for March 23rd.
It will be held at the Public Safety Training Complex on Triana Blvd.
You can find those details here.
"Come out and talk to us," Officer Nordan said. "Come meet with the officers and lets do some community engagement out here."
If you're interested in applying, Officer Nordan says you can at 20, but you must be 21-years-old by the time you graduate the police academy.
Before the academy and you're officially hired, you'll have to complete several steps in HPD's hiring process.
That includes in part passing a background check, polygraph exam, and psychological screening.
If you make it to step ten in the hiring process, you'll become a Huntsville Police Cadet.
Cadets are paid during training. It's a 19-week experience.
"It's very similar to military basic training," Officer Nordan says. "It stresses you mentally and physically and it's designed to do so because law enforcement is very stressful mentally and physically and we have to make sure that you're prepared to handle that on the street when you're actually performing your job duties."
The academy is followed by 14 weeks of field training, where you'll be paired with several experienced officers in the field.
The deadline to apply is April 1.
Click this link for more information and to apply.