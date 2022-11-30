Huntsville police officers receive big bump in pay

Huntsville’s police officers have a lot to celebrate as this week's new pay increases take effect.
The move is expected to make recruiting new officers for the growing force an easier sales pitch. The pay bump also applies to the cadets currently in the police academy.
Paul Nordan, a recruiter with Huntsville Police Department, said the city is leading the way for the region.
“We are blowing everybody out of the water regionally. We are leading the charge in law enforcement recruiting from a pay standpoint," Nordan said.
In 2023, the department will add 24 new police positions, and Nordan said the pay increase is a game changer.
Now, starting cadets in the academy make $54,974.40. After graduating from the Police Academy and successfully completing the Field Training Officer program, new officer pay is increased to $60,694.40.
Officers receive step raises each year, ultimately topping out at $75,836.80. The pay increase works out to about $10,000 per officer on average, according to the department.
“We have great support from city leaders, the mayor’s office, city council — and they all understand public safety is very important, and they are investing in that," Nordan said.