Huntsville police officers receive big bump in pay this week

Huntsville’s police officers have a lot to celebrate with this week's new pay increases taking effect.
And The move is expected to make recruiting new officers to join the growing force an easier sales pitch. This week's pay bump also applies to the cadets currently in the police academy. HPD recruiter Paul Nordan says Huntsville is leading the way in the region.
“We are blowing everybody out of the water regionally. We are leading the charge in law enforcement recruiting from a pay standpoint," Nordan said.
In 2023 HPD is adding 24 new police positions and Nordan said the pay increase is a game changer.
Now starting cadets in the academy make $54,974.40 Once graduating from the Police Academy and successfully completing the Field Training Officer (FTO) program, new officer pay is increased to $60,694.40. Officers receive step raises each year, ultimately topping out at $75,836.80. The pay increase works out to about $10,000 per officer on average according to HPD.
“We have great support from city leaders, the mayor’s office, city council and they all understand public safety is very important and they are investing in that," Nordan added.