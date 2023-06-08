Huntsville Police officer treated after being bitten by suspect

A Huntsville man faces multiple charges after police say he bit an officer while being arrested.
Huntsville Police responded to a trespassing call in the 2,800 block of Wilson Drive about 11 p.m. Wednesday and took Jaquez Lorenzo Ford into custody.
Police said Ford was uncooperative and bit an officer. That officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital and treated and released.
Ford was charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and domestic violence.
He was booked in the Madison County Jail with a $3,100 bond.