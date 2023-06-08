 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect Friday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Friday,
June 9.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.state.al.us, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Huntsville Police officer treated after being bitten by suspect

Jaquez Lorenzo Ford

A Huntsville man faces multiple charges after police say he bit an officer while being arrested.

Huntsville Police responded to a trespassing call in the 2,800 block of Wilson Drive about 11 p.m. Wednesday and took Jaquez Lorenzo Ford into custody.

Police said Ford was uncooperative and bit an officer. That officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital and treated and released.

Ford was charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and domestic violence.

He was booked in the Madison County Jail with a $3,100 bond.

