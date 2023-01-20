Huntsville Police: Officer suffers minor injuries in scuffle with suspect

A Huntsville Police Department officer suffered minor injuries Friday at Parkway Place Mall.
An alleged shoplifter hit the officer while being taken into custody, police said.
Additional officers arrived and assisted with the incident.
A Huntsville Police Department officer suffered minor injuries Friday at Parkway Place Mall.
An alleged shoplifter hit the officer while being taken into custody, police said.
Additional officers arrived and assisted with the incident.
Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com