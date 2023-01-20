 Skip to main content
Huntsville Police: Officer suffers minor injuries in scuffle with suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
POLICE WEB IMAGE.jpg

A Huntsville Police Department officer suffered minor injuries Friday at Parkway Place Mall.

An alleged shoplifter hit the officer while being taken into custody, police said.

Additional officers arrived and assisted with the incident.

