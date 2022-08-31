 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huntsville Police: Officer involved in 'accident involving a pedestrian'

  • Updated
  • 0
Pedestrian road

One person is recovering in Huntsville Hospital after they were hit by a vehicle in Madison County Tuesday night.

The Huntsville Police Department said an officer "was involved in a traffic accident involving a pedestrian on their way into work Tuesday night."

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., one person was hit on U.S. Highway 231/431 near Kinnard Mill Road just after 9:35 p.m. in Hazel Green.

They were taken to Huntsville Hospital's Trauma Services Unit in critical condition.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com