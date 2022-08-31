Huntsville Police: Officer involved in 'accident involving a pedestrian'

One person is recovering in Huntsville Hospital after they were hit by a vehicle in Madison County Tuesday night.
The Huntsville Police Department said an officer "was involved in a traffic accident involving a pedestrian on their way into work Tuesday night."
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., one person was hit on U.S. Highway 231/431 near Kinnard Mill Road just after 9:35 p.m. in Hazel Green.
They were taken to Huntsville Hospital's Trauma Services Unit in critical condition.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.