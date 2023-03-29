Huntsville police officer has a long road of recovery after Tuesday's deadly shooting.

Updates come in on one of the Huntsville Police Department officers involved in a shooting where one officer lost his life.
Officer Garrett Crumby died Tuesday night after he and his partner, Officer Albert Morin, were ambushed at a shots fired scene at Governor's House Apartments. Morin is currently in critical condition but recovering.
Deputy Chief Michael Johnson told personal stories about Morin at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Johnson said Morin is a native New Yorker, former military, and a hardworking officer who goes above and beyond for his job. He said both Morin and Crumby are more than their work.
"They weren't just police officers; they were people; they had families; they had loves and hobbies beyond the job, but they did love police work," Johnson said.
According to Johnson, Morin is a quiet guy who loves the outdoors and is a frequent hiker. And according to Huntsville Police Department, Morin is the most productive officer of 2022, and in 2019, HPD named him the West Precinct Officer of the Year. Chief of Police Kirk Giles says Morin still has a long road of recovery ahead of him. Giles would not go into specifics about Morin's wound, but we do know he's making progress after his emergency surgery.
Giles made a point to mention the officers who have to continue working through these difficult times.
"It's a difficult thing to deal with - I've gone through this four times, and you have to understand these officers, these employees, we have to go back to work," Giles said
Giles said Madison police and county sheriffs are helping pick up shifts for grieving officers and officers who need counseling.