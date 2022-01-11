Huntsville police officer charged with murder still getting paid by your tax dollars

A Huntsville police officer charged with murder is still being paid by your tax dollars.
City policy says a disciplinary hearing must take place before Officer David McCoy's pay is taken away. Members of the community on Tuesday said they aren't happy with that policy.
"We have to stop rewarding trouble," Veronicio Owens said.
It "doesn't seem right that someone is being punished, yet somehow rewarded," Tyson Jouglet added.
They don't believe it's fair that McCoy is still collecting a paycheck.
"It definitely seems like special treatment for the police officer," Jouglet explained.
But, that policy applies to every city employee. Some people say it doesn't make sense.
"If we go against the law, do you think my job would keep paying me?" Owens said.
The disciplinary hearing is similar to a trial, except it is closed to the public. The Huntsville City Council will select a local attorney to serve as the hearing officer, then both sides will give their side of the story.
In the end, the mayor and police chief will determine the consequences that employee will face.
However, it's still unclear when this whole process will take place, and some say it should have already happened.
"That process should be play out, for me, hours" after the arrest, Owens said. "For something as barbaric as going in and taking someone's life or allegedly take someone's life, and my family can still sit back and get a pension for me. I still get a check while this family is coming to the realization that they have to spend money on a funeral."
It's important to point out that with former officer William Darby, the city said it could not hold the disciplinary hearing before his trial. However, that case is different, as Darby was serving in the line of duty and McCoy was off duty.
WAAY 31 reached out to the city again to see if they have a timeframe for how soon we could see this disciplinary hearing take place, but we have not heard back as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Huntsville Police Citizen Advisory Council planned to hold a public forum Tuesday to discuss police recruitment and human resources policies. However, a founding member of the council, David Little, said they would not be answering any questions regarding the case.
"They might discuss what a disciplinary hearing is like, but we will not be discussing this particular case. That has always been our practice. We don't discuss anything that's ongoing," Little explained.
Little asked everyone to be patient, as they will release information on the case once the investigation is over.