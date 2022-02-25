 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.5 feet Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.3 feet on 05/06/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Huntsville police officer charged with DUI pleads not guilty, bench trial set

  • Updated
  • 0
Taylor Stegall

Taylor Stegall

The Huntsville Police Officer charged with driving under the influence earlier this month has pleaded not guilty.

Taylor Stegall, 31, submitted the not guilty plea earlier this week.

Right now, Stegall is free on bond and on administrative duties, according to HPD.

A bench trial is set for May 24 at 1:30 p.m.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrested Taylor Stegall after a two-vehicle crash 5 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Ready Section Road and Scott Road, about 7 miles north of Toney in Madison County.

Stegall was also recognized with an "Officer of the Year" award in 2017 for the North Precinct.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com