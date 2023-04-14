Huntsville Police Officer Albert Morin sends thanks to community as he recovers from shooting

The Huntsville Police Department officer seriously injured in a March 28 ambush wants the community to know how much he and his family appreciates everyone thinking of him.
Officer Albert Morin remains in Huntsville Hospital in recovery from his injuries. He most recently was discharged from the Surgical Intensive Care Unit and into a private room and his recovery continues to progress.
Here’s his full statement as released by Huntsville Police on Friday:
“I can’t thank our community enough for all the get-well cards. My family and I have enjoyed reading through stacks of cards each day. I would also like to thank the local businesses and churches that have donated food to my family and fellow officers during the past two weeks. It has helped ease stress and burden during my recovery. I look forward to getting back and continuing to protect and serve my community.”
Morin’s partner, Huntsville Police Department Officer Garrett Crumby, was killed in the line of duty while responding to the incident at Governors House apartments.