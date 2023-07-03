Huntsville Police Officer Albert Morin returns to work after recovering from shooting

A Huntsville police officer shot in the line of duty back in March has now returned to work.
Officer Albert Morin returned to work with the Huntsville Police Department on light duty Monday, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
Morin's return is three months after he was critically injured in a shooting while responding to a call.
“Thank you to the community and my coworkers for the outpouring of support," said Morin. "I’ve read through every card and letter you’ve sent during my recovery. I remain grateful for all the support my family and I have received."
Huntsville Police says Morin has made great strides in his recovery, and the department is happy to have him back.
Morin was injured during the shooting that took the life of Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby.