 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIMESTONE, SOUTHWESTERN MADISON, CENTRAL
MORGAN AND CENTRAL LAWRENCE COUNTIES...

At 220 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Southern Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Hartselle, Moulton,
Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Trinity, Town Creek, Courtland,
Triana, Huntsville International Airport, Marshall Space Flight
Center, Morgan City, Somerville, North Courtland, Hillsboro,
Mooresville, Basham and Caddo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 345 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Huntsville Police Officer Albert Morin returns to work after recovering from shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville Police Officer Albert Morin and Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles

Huntsville Police Officer Albert Morin and Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles

A Huntsville police officer shot in the line of duty back in March has now returned to work. 

Officer Albert Morin returned to work with the Huntsville Police Department on light duty Monday, according to the Huntsville Police Department. 

Morin's return is three months after he was critically injured in a shooting while responding to a call.

“Thank you to the community and my coworkers for the outpouring of support," said Morin. "I’ve read through every card and letter you’ve sent during my recovery. I remain grateful for all the support my family and I have received."

Huntsville Police says Morin has made great strides in his recovery, and the department is happy to have him back.

Morin was injured during the shooting that took the life of Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby. For more on this, click HERE, HERE, and HERE.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you