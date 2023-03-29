Huntsville Police: Officer Albert Morin expected to survive shooting; fund set for fallen Officer Garrett Crumby

The Huntsville Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Garrett Crumby, 36, who made the ultimate sacrifice following a shooting Tuesday, March 28.
Officer Albert Morin, 34, remains in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital, but is expected to survive.
Crumby joined HPD in August 2020 after serving with the Tuscaloosa Police Department (TPD) for nearly seven years as a patrol and field training officer. He worked for HPD’s West Precinct and was known by fellow officers for his positive attitude and willingness to learn.
Family was important to Crumby, described by colleagues as someone who would do anything for not just those he loved, but for anyone who needed help. In 2022, Crumby joined HPD’s Bike Unit and regularly volunteered at local events to give back to his community.
In Crumby’s most recent employee evaluation, one of his supervisors described him best, “Although Officer Crumby’s tenure with HPD is young, his heart is big and his drive is pure.”
Crumby aspired to become an HPD investigator with hopes of joining the department’s Financial Crimes Unit during his career.
Morin, who joined HPD in August 2017, is described by officers as someone who is dedicated to his day-to-day duties. In 2022, a supervisor said Morin was the most productive officer on his squad.
With a quiet, more reserved nature, Morin always goes the extra mile and stands out as a leader among his peers.
“Officer Morin is a shining example to the public of the quality of service that is expected to come from the Huntsville Police Department,” his supervisor said. “Officer Morin frequently responds to calls and helps junior officers in situations that are new to them.”
In 2019, HPD named Morin its West Precinct Officer of the Year.
HPD has received a number of requests from citizens and companies wanting to make donations. Private funds are being established through Redstone Federal Credit Union to help support the officers’ families.
Condolences can be sent to Crumby’s family and get-well cards can be sent to Morin c/o HPD P.O. Box 2085 Huntsville, AL 35804.