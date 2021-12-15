Huntsville Police: Nearly 9 pounds of cocaine seized, 4 arrested in drug bust

Four people face drug trafficking charges after being caught with nearly 9 pounds of cocaine, according to Huntsville Police.
Police said the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 8.9 pounds of the drug, which had a street value of about $400,000. Jail records show the four were booked into the Madison County Jail on Dec. 12.
Stefanny Vargas Tavarez, 28; Yandwin Miguel Corniel, 29; Javier Molina, 28; and Brian Trinidad, 32, all of New York, face one count each of trafficking cocaine.
Bond has been set at $500,000 each.