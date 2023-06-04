Huntsville Police: Man who fled from deadly 7-vehicle crash now in custody

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison County through 645 PM CDT... At 613 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hazel Green, or over Meridianville, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Northwestern Huntsville, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green, Harvest, Toney and Fisk. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH