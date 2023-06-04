 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison
County through 645 PM CDT...

At 613 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Hazel Green, or over Meridianville, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green,
Harvest, Toney and Fisk.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Huntsville Police: Man who fled from deadly 7-vehicle crash now in custody

  • Updated
  • 0
ARREST WEB IMAGE.jpg

The Huntsville Police Department says a man who fled on foot after being involved in a fatal seven-vehicle crash has turned himself in.

The crash happened in the area of Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd around 2:00 Saturday morning.

PREVIOUS: Huntsville Police seek suspect in fatal 7-vehicle crash

The Huntsville Police Department says 30-year-old Joshua Taylor Payne turned himself in at the Public Safety Complex Sunday afternoon.

He is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or serious injury.

Police say more charges are expected.

WAAY 31 will provide any updates to this story as soon as we receive them.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

