Huntsville Police: Man who fled from deadly 7-vehicle crash now in custody

The Huntsville Police Department says a man who fled on foot after being involved in a fatal seven-vehicle crash has turned himself in.
The crash happened in the area of Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd around 2:00 Saturday morning.
PREVIOUS: Huntsville Police seek suspect in fatal 7-vehicle crash
The Huntsville Police Department says 30-year-old Joshua Taylor Payne turned himself in at the Public Safety Complex Sunday afternoon.
He is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or serious injury.
Police say more charges are expected.
WAAY 31 will provide any updates to this story as soon as we receive them.