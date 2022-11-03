 Skip to main content
Huntsville Police: Man charged with scratching, punching, spitting on officer

  • Updated
Michael Dillard

A man faces charges after Huntsville Police say he scratched, punched and spat on an officer.

Michael Dillard, 57, is charged with aggravated assault-police officer strong arm and assault with bodily fluids.

Police said the officer responded to a call about a fight in the 500 block of Eastbrook Drive about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Once there, police said Dillard became combative with the officer. While being detained, police said Dillard scratched and punched the officer in the face. He’s also accused of spitting on the officer.

The officer was treated for his injuries at the scene, police said.

Dillard was booked in the Madison County Jail. Bond was set at $3,000.

