Huntsville Police: Man charged with murder in wife's stabbing death

A 26-year-old man is now charged with murder accused of stabbing his wife.
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) has charged Michel Gedeon, 26, with murder for a domestic-related stabbing.
It happened Sunday morning at a home in the 4300 block of Boxwood Court.
HPD officers responded to the area for an "unresponsive subject" call around nine in the morning.
Gedeon’s wife was found dead.
Major Crimes Unit investigators have identified the victim as Keyonna Worley, 22.
Gedeon was booked into the Madison County Jail where he is being held without bond.
The case remains under investigation at this time.