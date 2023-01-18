Huntsville Police making progress in open murder cases

It's the third week of January, and so far we have had four murders in Huntsville. Three of which are still unsolved, and this has caused some concern in the community.
"Very scary," Hahn Ngyuen, who lives in Huntsville, said.
Huntsville Police are working on several leads in the January 4 murder of a sleeping man at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Investigators believe this could be a case of mistaken location, but so far, they have no witnesses, motives, or clear answer on who the target was.
However, progress has been made on two other open cases. An arrest warrant is out for the suspect of January 9 deadly shooting on Newson Road, and investigators are looking at several suspects on January 13 shooting, which was also on Newson Road.
Some people around Huntsville are starting to feel like the city is getting more dangerous after the bloody start to the year.
"We've lived here for 10 years and we just, you know, we thought it was such a, you know, a very safe and quiet neighborhood where we live. It's really beginning to ramp up, and it's very it is scary," Brenda Chappell said.
The major crimes investigation unit says that is not necessarily the case.
"Huntsville's a safe place sometimes you have more we may go a couple of months was zero," Stg. Jack Pugh with the Major Crimes Unit said.
Some community members trust law enforcement officers are doing everything they can to solve the open cases.
"I have confidence in them. Yes, I just think that it's overwhelming for everyone. You know, all all across the country. It seems like its not just here," Chappell said.
However, others hope to see more being done in their area.
"I wish they'd do more patrols around here," Ngyuen said.
If you have any information on any of these crimes, you can call Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100 or Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME (532-7463).