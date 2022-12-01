Huntsville Police make 2nd arrest in October attempted murder

A second arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred on Drake Avenue in October.
Huntsville Police say 22-year-old Tyhree Keyshawn Moore of Huntsville was arrested by U.S. Marshals and booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday.
He is charged with attempted murder and being held on a $50,000 bond.
Earlier this week, Birmingham Police arrested 23-year-old Nicholas Hill and charged him with attempted murder.
According to Huntsville Police, both arrests stem from an Oct. 24 shooting in the 3700 block of Drake Avenue.
The victim of that shooting survived their injuries.
Police say Moore and Hill were not together when they were arrested and that the department is no longer looking for anyone else responsible.