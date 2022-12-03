Suspect arrested following Saturday pursuit involving Huntsville Police, Madison Co. Sheriff's Office

UPDATE:
The Huntsville Police Department says 35-year-old Jomyco Davis was arrested on active felony warrants for first-degree domestic violence-burglary.
More charges are expected pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Huntsville Police.
PREVIOUS:
The Huntsville Police Department says it is investigating a pursuit that began in the county and ended in Huntsville.
The pursuit ended near Huntsville Hospital in the area of Governors Dr. and Franklin St.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says it started near Lowe's on US Highway 431 South in Owens Cross Roads.
A passenger in the vehicle sent a message to someone that was relayed to 911.
When the vehicle was spotted, a pursuit began.
The pursuit ended near Huntsville Hospital where spike strips were deployed.
The offender struck an HPD vehicle head on, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
The officer was transported to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to be okay.
In total three people were transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster.
