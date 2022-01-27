Huntsville Police looking for missing woman; may be in Limestone County

Huntsville Police need your help in finding missing 26-year-old Madiline Miniclier.
Miniclier was last seen January 11.
According to Huntsville Police, Miniclier may be in the Limestone County area.
They say her family is concerned for her health because she may have health issues that require medical attention.
If you know anything about Miniclier's whereabouts, you're asked to call 256-722-7100.
⚠️MISSING PERSON: HPD is asking for assistance in locating Madiline Miniclier, 26. She was last seen on Jan. 11 and is possibly in the Limestone Co. area. Her family is concerned for her health because of a condition that may require medical attention.— Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) January 27, 2022
Info? ☎️ 256-722-7100. pic.twitter.com/sGQkjjxwcM