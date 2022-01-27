 Skip to main content
Huntsville Police looking for missing woman; may be in Limestone County

Missing 26-year-old Madiline Miniclier

Huntsville Police need your help in finding missing 26-year-old Madiline Miniclier.

Miniclier was last seen January 11.

According to Huntsville Police, Miniclier may be in the Limestone County area.

They say her family is concerned for her health because she may have health issues that require medical attention.

If you know anything about Miniclier's whereabouts, you're asked to call 256-722-7100.

