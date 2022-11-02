Huntsville Police K-9 recovering after surgery; man who injured him faces additional felony charge

After sustaining pretty serious injuries, Huntsville Police K-9 Kane is out of surgery and recovering.
This comes after Kane worked to apprehend Jamie James, a man who police say was a fugitive with felony warrants.
James will now face an additional felony charge for harassment after the attack on Kane, which police say happened Tuesday near Bob Wallace Avenue and Newby Road.
Police would not get into the specifics of what happened in this ongoing case but said Kane suffered injuries to both the mouth and head.
He was taken to a veterinarian who specializes in treating those types of injuries.
They also ran 3D scans of Kane to ensure there weren't any fractures.
Kane's injuries happened in the line of duty. Huntsville Police Sgt. Kevin Matthews said it isn't uncommon for suspects to try and fight off dogs.
"With police dogs, we have people that, when they are being taken into custody, they sometimes will fight with the dog or the handler. There’s ways to address that. It does happen," said Matthews, who supervises the department's K-9 unit.
In his three and a half years as a supervisor, Matthews said this is the worst injury he's seen for a police dog.
Kane is currently resting with his handler and will have another procedure in a few weeks, Huntsville Police said Wednesday. The 4-year-old Dutch Shepherd is expected to be back on the streets after taking some time off to fully recuperate.