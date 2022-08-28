Huntsville Police investigating weekend shootings that left 3 people injured

Two people were injured in a shooting in Huntsville on Sunday.
It happened just before 2 a.m. at a Chevron gas station on the corner of Jordan Lane, according to Huntsville Police.
No victims were found at the scene, police say.
Two victims, with gunshot wounds, later arrived to area hospitals by personal vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Prior to that incident, Huntsville Police say a shooting was reported at Stoner Park on Saturday.
Police say a gunshot victim went to Huntsville Hospital by personal vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is ongoing into both of these shootings, Huntsville Police say.