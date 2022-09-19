Huntsville Police investigating vehicle break-ins at gym; At least 6 targeted

Huntsville Police are trying to find whoever broke into several vehicles Monday morning at Burn Boot Camp on Promenade Point Pkwy.
Shannon Bradford is without a window in her van and some of her belongings after someone targeted the gym during a 5 a.m. workout.
"We were all kind of on the outskirts of the plaza where Burn Boot Camp is located, so not directly in front of the windows there, so probably made us an easier target," Shannon Bradford said.
At least six vehicles were targeted and no one heard a thing.
Similar items were taken from each, including purses.
Bradford says her phone was left behind.
"I just called my husband right away and said call the bank, cancel all the cards, and then called the police," Bradford said.
Huntsville Police confirm to WAAY 31 reports were made.
They're encouraging drivers to remove all valuables from their vehicle and never leave any in plain sight.
They also suggest making sure your doors are locked and if possible park in a well-lit area.
"I've always felt safe there," Bradford says. "Even today as I have gone throughout my day, I have heard reporting of other instances in neighborhoods and even around that area. So, I will definitely have my guard up more and not leave anything valuable in my car."
Huntsville Police say they are increasing patrols in the area because of the crime.
Huntsville Police also ask anyone with any information about this incident to call the non-emergency line at 256-722-7100 or Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME (7463).