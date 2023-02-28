Huntsville Police investigating racist, antisemitic graffiti found on MidCity mural

Huntsville Police are investigating a series of racist and antisemitic symbols and messages that were found spray-painted on a MidCity District mural Tuesday morning.
Much of the graffiti was successfully removed by early Tuesday afternoon, and police are now turning their investigative sights on determining who was responsible.
"The City does not tolerate any form of racist, antisemitic language or behavior," said Sgt. Rosalind White, public information officer for Huntsville Police Department.
Instead, they're encouraging anyone with information about the crime to call 256-722-7100 and help investigators bring the person or people behind the graffiti to justice.