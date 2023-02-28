 Skip to main content
Huntsville Police investigating racist, antisemitic graffiti found on MidCity mural

Huntsville Police are investigating a series of racist and antisemitic symbols and messages that were found spray-painted on a MidCity District mural Tuesday morning.

Much of the graffiti was successfully removed by early Tuesday afternoon, and police are now turning their investigative sights on determining who was responsible.

A ladder stands next to the MidCity District mural that was found spray-painted with racist and antisemitic graffiti Tuesday morning. Much of the graffiti had been removed by Tuesday afternoon. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 256-722-7100.

"The City does not tolerate any form of racist, antisemitic language or behavior," said Sgt. Rosalind White, public information officer for Huntsville Police Department. 

Instead, they're encouraging anyone with information about the crime to call 256-722-7100 and help investigators bring the person or people behind the graffiti to justice.

